MiniCast is designed to be a companion app to the podcast app you’re using on your iPhone. It currently is integrated with Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Castro and Pocket Casts. Just use the share button when viewing the episode and tap the "Send Podcast to Watch" action.
Leave Your iPhone at Home.
MiniCast is for situations where you don’t want to take a phone with you: Workouts, activities or being in nature. Podcasts are downloaded to your Apple Watch and you can listen offline.
How To Use MiniCast
News & Highlights
Introducing MiniCast & Behind the Scenesnew
Learn about the decisions we made when building MiniCast and it's current limitations.Learn more about MiniCast
